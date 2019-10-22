Bowling Green man arrested for Hilltop Club shooting

The Bowling Green Police Department has arrested a Bowling Green man in connection with a Sunday shooting.

Jamin K. Pewett, 27, of Bowling Green was arrested for the shooting at Hilltop Club apartments on Sunday evening.

Pewett is accused of shooting 22-year-old Christopher Wilkinson in the leg after a brief argument.

Pewett was charged with first degree assault and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

BGPD responded to a shooting around 5:00 Sunday evening at the Hilltop Club Student Living Residence.

Officials confirmed Wilkinson, a resident of Hilltop Club, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

A witness says he was walking his dog when he heard one gunshot. He said "I rushed over to find a man in his car with a gunshot in the leg. I am a nursing student so I took my dogs leash and tied in above the wound to use as a tourniquet until EMS arrived. Police and paramedics arrived within minutes of the shooting. It was a very quick response," said Jordan Campbell, witness in the shooting.

According to the police report, officers learned that Wilkinson and his girlfriend, Allison Cooke, had returned to the apartments after work. Cooke informed police that three black males were standing in the vicinity of the breezeway in the 200 building.

Cooke told police it seemed apparent that the group was talking about her and/or Wilkinson, and when Wilkinson asked the three males if they were discussing the couple, one of the males brandished a handgun and fired a single shot that struck Wilkinson's left leg.

The investigation is continuing.