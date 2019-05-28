Bowling Green man arrested for possessing child porn

A Bowling Green man was arrested Sunday after police said he had several photos of a minor performing sex acts on his phone.

The Bowling Green Police Department were called to a disturbance involving multiple people on Russellville Road. When police arrived, they said they found a 17-year-old girl sitting in the driver's seat of a car. The girl said she was honking the horn to see her friend, Jamarcus Hill.

Police said Hill allowed them into his apartment where they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. A search of his apartment found a gray metal grinder with marijuana residue inside and a small clear baggie sitting on top of the trash in the kitchen containing suspected meth. Police said Hill confirmed it was meth.

The report said paraphernalia was also seen in plain view inside the car the juvenile was in. Police said they found a nude photograph of the juvenile sitting in a chair that appeared match the one in Hill's apartment. Hill admitted he had more pictures of the juvenile on his cell phone and gave police the pass code and gave consent to search it.

Police said they found multiple nude photos and videos of the juvenile including ones where she was engaged in sex acts with Hill, several more than a year old.

Hill was taken into custody and charged with possession of mater portraying a sexual performance by a minor, possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense, and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

