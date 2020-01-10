Bowling Green man arrested for rape, sexual abuse of child

A Bowling Green man is in jail for multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse of a child.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began investigating sexual abuse allegations on 28-year-old Thomas A. Guthrie.

Through the investigation, the victim was identified as a juvenile.

Guthrie was arrested Friday morning for two Counts of Rape - 1st Degree, Victim U/12 Years of Age; 4 Counts of Sexual Abuse - 1st Degree, Victim U/12 Years of Age; 1 Count of Indecent Exposure - 1st Degree, 1st Offense; and other offenses.

Guthrie is in the Warren County Regional Jail with a bond set at $25,000.