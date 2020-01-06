Bowling Green man arrested for sexual abuse charges

A Bowling Green man is facing multiple sexual abuse charges after admitting to police he performed oral sex on a juvenile.

Sunday police arrested Danny Price in connection to multiple sexual encounters.

Price admitted to police he performed oral sex on the juvenile while the two were camping back in the summer of 2019.

Police say Price would not admit to other sexual acts, but told police the juvenile was telling the truth.

When talking to the juvenile officers learned more.

Police say the juvenile told BGPD the first time Price came in contact with the juvenile was in the summer of 2019 on a camping trip. The juvenile told police Price put a pillow over the child's eyes and performed oral sex.

The juvenile described a second incident around August 2019 when Price got in the juvenile's bed and performed oral sex.

The juvenile described a third incident around September/October 2019 when Price climbed in the child's bed and kissed the child's neck and touched the child inappropriately.

Police charged Price with Sodomy 2nd degree and Sexual Abuse 1st degree.

