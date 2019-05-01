Bowling Green man arrested for taking gun on school property

A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday after police said he had a handgun on school property.

The Bowling Green Police Department said they were called by the principal at Saint Joseph School about a man with a gun.

Police said the principal told them that he had been having issues with Matthew Hayden. The report said an assistant saw a black gun with a wooden grip on Hayden's hip when he was dropping his children off. The assistant tried to get the attention of a teacher by patting her hip and that Hayden's wife saw her and went to talk to Hayden. According to the assistant, Hayden then pulled down his jacket and left.

BGPD said the principal told them he had told Hayden before not to carry weapons on school property and that he had sent an email earlier in the year to all parents due to a safety briefing, and that Hayden had responded in an email that said "I know how we can fix it. We should all carry guns."

Officers say surveillance video showed Hayden walking out of the school with his hands in his jacket, favoring the right side of his body.

The report said an officer was at the school that afternoon when Hayden pulled into the parking lot behind the school. The officer said Hayden was detained when he was found to have a handgun on his side.

Police said Hayden's wife told them he carries the gun everywhere and will not take it off.

According to police, Hayden eventually told them he did take the gun into the school, but it was an accident.

Hayden was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.