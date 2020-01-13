Bowling Green man arrested for terroristic threatening and sexual abuse

Sunday evening, Bowling Green Police were called to a disturbance at 139 Amy Ave.

While on the way to the home, the officer was advised that a male subject was stating that he was the devil and that he was going to kill a woman and her child who were in the home and that he was in possession of a knife and hammer.

The officer said when he arrived he saw the suspect, 31-year-old Seth Riffey, wearing a white tee-shirt and shorts walking away from the residence.

The officer said once Riffey spotted him, he ran back into​ the apartment and shut the door.

According to the police report, the officer then kicked in the door and ordered Riffey to the ground.

Once Riffey finally complied, he was placed under arrest.

During the altercation, the officer says Riffey was “making wild religious statements” along with death threats against him and stated, “his breath strongly smelled of the odor of alcohol”.

The alleged victim, Laura Mantlo, alleged that throughout the day Riffey had tried to get her to have sex with him and had touched her inappropriately.

Mantlo was able to hide in a closet until law enforcement arrived.

