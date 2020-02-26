Bowling Green man arrested for trafficking meth

On Tuesday, the Warren County Drug Task Force arrested a man for trafficking methamphetamine.

During an investigation in 2019, the Warren County Drug Task Force performed two undercover drug buys resulting in the arrest of Tracie Reeder.

DTF detectives also seized one pound of methamphetamine and over $5,000 of cash.

Reeder is charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Class C Felony (3 Counts) and Persistent Felony Offender. He was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.