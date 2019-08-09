Bowling Green man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 33-year old Jonathon K. Lewis on charges related to distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Lewis was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.

After obtaining a search warrant at a residence in Bowling Green on yesterday, equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lewis is currently charged five counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense.

Each charge is a class-d felony punishable by one to five years in prison.