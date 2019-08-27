Bowling Green man arrested on drug trafficking charges

A Bowling Green man is arrested and charged accused of trafficking drugs.

The Warren County drug task force says Joe Lindsey was arrested after detectives made a controlled crystal meth purchase from him.

Just over an ounce of crystal meth was seized during the investigation.

Lindsey is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and fleeing or evading police.

He was taken to the warren county regional jail

Authorities also located a 6X8 foot trailer at Lindsey’s residence valued at $1,400 stolen from Simpson County and it has been returned to the owner.