Bowling Green man arrested on numerous drug charges for meth, marijuana

Bowling Green Police have arrested a man who allegedly had a variety of drugs on him of which he trafficked.

According to an arrest citation, police responded to an apartment on Rock Creek Road on Monday night in response to a drug tip and that the residence had a strong smell of marijuana and a lot of in and out traffic, as well as drug sales in the parking lot.

David Lochner gave police consent to search the place.

The citation says Lochner told them at first that he smokes marijuana and had a small baggie inside his room.

When he led them there, they found suspected meth, a marijuana pipe, grinder, and marijuana.

Police say they also found a plastic container holding money, small plastic baggies, rolling papers, cut off straws, and glass meth pipes with white residue.

According to the citation, Lochner said he sells marijuana so that he can smoke it as well, and also just started using meth.

Officers also found a loaded handgun, meth pipe, a plastic baggie with suspected meth, and a small plastic baggie with several pills under the mattress.

The citation says Lochner told police he had found the gun at a park.

Police say the pills contained 46 white Lorazepam pills, 32 pink Amphetamine and Detroamphetamine pills, and four peach Amphetamine and Detroamphetamine pills.

Police further found two digital scales, more plastic baggies with large amounts of suspected meth, and meth pipes. They say the baggies of meth were found in the back of a closet near Lochner's child's toy backpack.

Lochner was placed under arrest.

He has been charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking a controlled substance (meth), trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school, trafficking a controlled substance (less than 10 D.U. amphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (more than or equal to 10 D.U. amphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 20 D.U. drug unspecified), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.