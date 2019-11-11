Bowling Green man charged after threatening to kill officer's family

Bowling Green Police have arrested a man they say threatened to kill an officer's family.

Police say Dinanga Dinanga, age 26, was recklessly driving through a parking lot in the 1200 block of North Lee Drive while other people were nearby on foot.

Police say Dinanga had been partially hanging out of the driver’s side door for a brief moment.

While Dinanga and the arresting officer were at the jail, Dinanga told the officer that he was going to find out where he lives and kill his entire family. Police say Dinanga also told him that his children would be too afraid to go to school and that if they did go, he would kill them and others at their school.

Dinanga was booked in the Warren County Regional Jail, charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening, and driving-related offenses, as well as probation violation.

Police say Dinanga's probation violation has no bond; however, his other charges put him at a $2500 cash bond.

Back in March of 2018, Dinanaga had received a 2nd-degree assault charge for stabbing another man in Bowling Green with a screwdriver.