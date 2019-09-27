Bowling Green man charged with choking his pregnant girlfriend

A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend.

Bowling Green police say they responded to a disturbance at Waffle House on Russellville Road where a woman told them that she was staying at the Western Hills Motel where her boyfriend and the father of her child had choked her the previous day.

The woman told police that while Harley Myrick choked her during an argument, she got dizzy and "it got dark."

EMS was called to the scene and said they saw visible marks on the woman's neck consistent with the allegations. The woman was taken by ambulance to The Medical Center for treatment of herself and her unborn child.

The woman told police she didn't call when the alleged assault happened because she had been arrested the last time she reported an assault by Myrick.

An occupant of a room next to the room Myrick and the victim were in at the motel told police she heard slamming against the wall and a woman screaming "He choked me, he choked me!"

Myrick told police that after coming back to the motel room with a can of beer, the victim became irate because he was drinking and that she started screaming about calling the police. Myrick said that the victim said she was going to take the car and leave with their child. He told police that he then tried to remove the battery cable and the victim threw a pair of pliers at him, cutting his hand. Myrick said he was holding their son at the time.

Myrick told police the victim is known to be violent and that he was a 302 pound man that wouldn't lay hands on a woman.

Myrick was charged with strangulation, 2nd degree and wanton endangerment, 1st degree.