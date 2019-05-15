Bowling Green man charged with killing wife pleads guilty

A man charged with killing his wife pleads guilty.

According to the Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney, Ernest "Mac" Lasley Jr., pleaded guilty to Manslaughter First Degree for the January 2018 killing of his wife Betty Bunch.

The Commonwealth recommended a 10 year sentence with no parole eligibility until he has served 85% of his sentence. This sentence was accepted and imposed by Judge Steve Wilson.

Due to the health status of Lasley the hearing was held at the Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange.

Betty was the owner of Betty's Bar and was killed in January 2018.