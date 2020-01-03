Bowling Green man charged with rape after pregnant teen reports age of father

A Bowling Green man has been charged with rape and distributing obscene material with juveniles.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has began investigating a complaint involving a 15-year-old pregnant juvenile that reported the father of the child was an adult.

Through the two month investigation, Obandar Khan, 27, of Bowling Green, was identified as a suspect regarding sexual offenses involving juveniles.

It was determined that Khan had sexual contact with the 15-year-old female on two different occasions. It was also determined that Khan was using electronic equipment to send sexual matter to minors. Another victim was also identified and located in St. Paul, Minnesota that was 16 years of age. The investigation is still ongoing.

Khan was charged on January 3rd, 2020 with the following charges:

1 Count of Rape - 3rd Degree

2 Counts of Prohibited Use of Electronic Communications System to Procure Minor/Peace Officer Reference Sex Offenses

4 Counts of Distribution Obscene Matter to Minors - 1st Offense

1 Count of Sexual Abuse - 1st Degree