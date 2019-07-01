Bowling Green man charged with raping 13-year-old

A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday after allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Officers responded to a rape complaint that happened in a car parked in a parking lot on Lost Circle. The victim had been taken to the Medical Center.

The victim said a man later identified as Mei'Keil Ya forced her to have sex by holding her arms down and covering her mouth when she screamed. She said Ya also forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Police said Ya admitted having sex with the victim, but said it was consensual. He claimed he was not aware of her age.

Ya was charged with first degree rape and first degree sodomy.

