Bowling Green man charged with trafficking heroin, fentanyl, meth

A Bowling Green man has been arrested after drug task force agents found him with suspected heroin, meth and fentanyl.

On Wednesday, January 8 in Simpson County, agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force saw a blue Chevrolet Silverado driving with an expired plate and failed to signal a turn.

Agents conducted a traffic stop on Bowling Green Road near Stevenson Road. Agents identified the driver as 29-year-old Daniel West of Bowling Green. Police say West was extremely nervous while talking to agents.

K9 Anita was deployed for a free air sniff and showed a positive alert. Agents found suspected heroin on West, as well as suspected methamphetamine inside of the vehicle. One bag of the suspected methamphetamine was found to contain fentanyl. West was arrested and taken to the Simpson County Detention Center.

West has been charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); and tampering with physical evidence.