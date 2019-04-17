Bowling Green man claims discrimination, hopes to see the Fairness Ordinance pass

On the heels of the Bowling Green City Commission voting no on the first reading of the proposed Fairness Ordinance, some in the community are shedding light on what they believe are first-hand experiences with LGBTQIA discrimination.

Paul Carter remembers it as a defining moment in his professional career.

"He asked me if I was gay and I was immediately taken back," said Carter. "I said to him, 'I am and that is an incredibly inappropriate question for this interview.'"

During an interview for a promotion at a former job, Carter's dreams faded into a sad reality. He says, the rest of the interview did not play out in Carter's favor.

"To which he responded, 'I'm going to place you in accessories, you cannot have any promotion or work in any other department at the store because our customers would be uncomfortable,'" said Carter.

Tuesday evening, the Bowling Green City Commission heard nearly two hours of public comments before voting no on the first reading of the ordinance. Some in the community believe the ordinance is not needed.

"It is my understanding that there are no cases of sexual orientation or gender identity discrimination that has been brought to the attention of this body or the local human rights commission," said Richard Nelson. "So if there is no discrimination going on the question is why is it necessary?"

Carter told 13 News his story is not uncommon and many in Bowling Green face LGBTQ discrimination every day.

"People don't report LGBTQIA+ discrimination here in Bowling Green because there is no government body to which you can report," said Carter.

Carter also shared a second instance where he felt discriminated against when trying to find housing.

He wants to see the Fairness Ordinance pass because he remembers the feeling of being denied the promotion.

"You feel powerless, you feel absolutely powerless, disgusted," said Carter.

His hope is that no one else ever has to feel that same way.

Carter believes passing the Fairness Ordinance would set an example to LGBTQIA youth that Bowling Green is a safe place to be yourself.

"We have to leave a better world, a more fair world and a better society for the kids now," said Carter.

The Bowling Green City Commission will hold a second reading on the Fairness Ordinance May 7.

