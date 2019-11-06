Bowling Green man clips coupons for Military

Helping those who help others.

Wednesday the Bowling Green Masonic Lodge #73 surprised a Bowling Green man who helps men and women serving in the military.

Jerry Bray collects coupons and sends them to active duty military overseas.

"Well they at Community Action they had a person ask does anybody like to cut coupons and I said, 'Yes I did,'" said Bray.

He began the program with Community Action, but when the program was cut three years ago he took over the program on his own.

With the help of several local churches who supply Bray with the coupons, he sends three to four boxes of coupons a month.

"It's great cause I was having to do the postage myself and now the postage has gone up to 18 dollars and 45 cents a box and so, you know, any help I can get it was necessary," said Bray.

Wednesday the Bowling Green Masonic Lodge #73 presented Bray with a nearly 100 dollar check to help cover the cost of postage on future boxes sent.

Bray says he is thankful for the support and will continue to clip coupons for as long as he can.