Bowling Green man charged with murder in shooting death of Owensboro man

According to Owensboro Police, Cortemius Martez Peoples of Bowling Green is facing a murder charge in the death of Nick Decker.

Officials say on June 9 they responded to the 1500 block of West 9th Street for a shooting.

Police say a man was located inside with a single gunshot wound. He was later identified as Nick Decker.

On June 14, Bowling Green Police arrested Cortemius Martez Peoples who is charged with Murder, 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon in the Murder of Nick Decker.