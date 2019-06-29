Bowling Green man allegedly flees Warren Co. deputies, crashes stolen car

A Bowling Green man is behind bars after what started as an investigation into a stolen vehicle turned into a pursuit not far from the jail.

Friday night, Warren County Sheriff deputies were patrolling around Woodford Avenue and Glen Lily Road investigating a stolen vehicle.

A deputy had received information about a stolen Volkswagen in the area that had been spray painted black. When he found the car being driven on Fair Street and tried to stop the vehicle, they say it fled.

Another deputy turned onto the street as it drove towards him. The car then turned down an alley and onto Vine Street.

The deputy says he found the car had hit a residential fence and BGMU utility pole.

Deputies say an on-foot pursuit began as the male subject, identified as Paul Reynolds, of Bowling Green, allegedly fled the scene.

Deputies say Reynolds began forcing entry into a home on West 11th Avenue, and got inside.

A deputy chased the suspect into the house and cornered him, giving loud verbal commands. They say Reynolds then laid down.

According to the arrest citation, when another deputy tried to handcuff the suspect, Reynolds started to roll onto his back fighting against him.

The other deputy deployed his taser to Reynold's lower back as the other worked to handcuff the suspect.

The arrest citation says the deputy was unable to get the subject handcuffed, who continued to resist arrest.

The taser was deployed a second time to the suspect's leg. The citation says he was then completely compliant and handcuffed.

EMS arrived and took Reynolds to the Medical Center for treatments sustained from the collision.

Officials processed the stolen vehicle, finding a revolver, two ziplock baggies believed to be carrying a combined 148.8 grams of Methamphetamine, and several empty cans of black spray paint.

Reynolds was charged with receiving stolen property, feeling or evading police in a car, 1st degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing police on foot, 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and 3rd degree criminal mischief.

According to Warren County Detention Center's website, he was also charged with trafficking meth, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, reckless driving, and wanton endangerment involving an officer.