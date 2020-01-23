Bowling Green man indicted for Rock Creek murders

A little more than a year after a double murder on Rock Creek Road, a grand jury has indicted a suspect in connection to the deaths.

Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on two counts of murder.

In December 2018, Deloris 'Lois' Stacker and Karen Burks were killed in Burks apartment.

13 News spoke to Burks’s daughter , Keyona Jeffreys, in December of 2018, who had this to say about her mother:

"She was a mother, a person, a human being who didn't deserve -- absolutely didn't deserve -- what happened to her."

Jeffreys said Burks and Stacker were very close friends.

Family members say Burks was a mother of three and a grandmother of eight and she had lived in Bowling Green for more than 10 years.

Flores-Jarada is in federal custody on unrelated charges and will be transferred to Bowling Green once he has completed his federal sentence.



