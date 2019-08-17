Bowling Green man remembers playing at Woodstock in 1969

The Woodstock music festival took place in 1969. This year marks its 50 anniversary. Most people remember the legendary Jimi Hendrix closing out the festival after several rain delays.

One Bowling Green man played one of the three days of the festival with Tim Hardin.

Bill Chelf didn't exactly realize what he was getting into. Woodstock is a small town in New York and he thought it would just be a normal gig.

According to Bill, traffic to the venue was so bad getting to the venue he knew something was up. They took a helicopter to get to the musicians area of Woodstock.

"We had one rehearsal and it really wasn't enough. I didn't think it would be a big deal anyway. I'm trying to remember if there's been concerts before that with that many people, I don't know if there had been." said Chelf.