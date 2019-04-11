Bowling Green man robbed at gunpoint

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an armed robbery call at 2105 Porter Pike at 8:28 p.m. Thursday.

The victim said two black men in their early twenties robbed him at gunpoint. He said they are both about six feet tall and weigh around 170 pounds. One suspect was wearing a white shirt and other wearing a black shirt.

They pulled a gun on the victim and took his keys, phone, and wallet.

The men then made the victim get back into his own vehicle, before leaving in a dark older model Ford, possibly a Crown Vic. They were last seen heading north toward the Bowling Green city limits.

The suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding this armed robbery, they are urged to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 270-842-1633.

