Bowling Green man to ride thousands of miles on sport bike, raising awareness for ovarian cancer

When your wife is facing cancer, it can be difficult to know what to do.

It's what is motivating a Bowling Green man to take a nearly 4,000 mile journey on a sport bike at the beginning of September.

Charles Cardwell has designed several sports bikes with a teal ribbon -- to represent ovarian cancer.

What truly helped the journey taken by his wife, Stacy Cardwell, in handling the disease, was going to Camp Mak-A-Dream, where dozens of other women facing the same kind of cancer are invited to a free retreat in Montana.

For Stacy, being in a place with women going through the same thing as her made all the difference.

“I didn’t have a friend with ovarian cancer, I didn’t have a family member with ovarian cancer, so I was kind of what I would say roughing it until I went to camp," Stacy explained, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer three years ago.

"Then I was at camp with 60 women diagnosed with ovarian cancer. So to have four days with women that get you, that understand you, that -- when you say you’re tired, they know what tired means," she continued. "So I came back from that camp with a whole new outlook that I could beat it, that there was several ways to beat it, that I can live a long life with this diagnosis."

So that's why Charles will be traversing the country on a bike to raise awareness and funds for others who need a similar experience.

He says he'll be riding Suzuki Katanas, sparkling with teal-colored accent work.

“Everybody’s asking why I don’t do it on a cruiser -- and my reply is, ‘Women with ovarian cancer don’t have it easy, so I’m not going to make it easy on myself,’” he said.

Camp Mak-A-Dream is free for attendees, but the way to get there is not -- and that’s where Charles' campaign, 'Riding for Flights' is hoping to come in.

“I needed to do something just to make a statement, and at nighttime, the lights on these bikes -- they speak for themselves," he said.

As he rides across the country, he invites people to donate to help pay for the transportation costs for other women to go to camp.

The trip he is taking does pose its set of dangers and challenges.

“Oh, I still don’t like it, but it is for a wonderful cause, you know. It’s going to create awareness everytime he stops for gas; everytime he stops to sleep -- people are going to say, ‘Hey, why’s that bike that color?’” said Stacy.

“He’s spreading awareness, and that’s what we want to do. Prior to my diagnosis, all you ever heard of was pink, and now we want to make sure that everybody hears teal also," she said.

His son will be following his travels with a vehicle, pulling a trailer and other bikes. They're older but Charles is determined to get to that finish line at the camp, located in Gold Creek, Montana.

“I will not get broke down; I will complete this. There’s no if, ands or buts about it. If they all fall and break down, I’ll walk the rest of the way, and that’s a promise," he said.

To support Riding for Flights, you should donate directly to Camp Mak-A-Dream by visiting their website.