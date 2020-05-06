Bowling Green man, woman arrested after fight escalates to shots fired

On Monday, May 4, Warren County Sheriff deputies were sent to a complaint of shots fired on the 1800 block of Plano Road.

A witness reported that a female had been shooting at a car in the parking lot of a church. The vehicle came back and picked up the female, only to be stopped by deputies shortly after over on Scottsville Road.

WCSO identified the woman as 23-year-old Ashley Miller, of Bowling Green. The drive, a man, was identified as 23-year-old Bradley Jones, also of Bowling Green.

Miller told police that they had had an argument at the Baymont Inn and that Jones had hit her. She said that she shot at the car in an attempt to shoot out the tire.

Bowling Green Police assisted in the traffic stop and were working the incident from the Baymont Inn. Police seized a pistol, meth, and drug paraphernalia.

Miller was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jones was taken to a local hospital to be cleared medically before also being taken to the Warren County Regional Jail, charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and assault 4th degree (domestic). He was also served on 10 unrelated warrants.