Bowling Green nationally recognized for economic development performance for 7th straight year

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is recognized once again as one of the nation’s top areas that is attracting corporate facility investment. Bowling Green ranked 3rd in high-performing metros among communities with populations less than 200,000 based on total economic development projects for 2019. This is the seventh consecutive year for Bowling Green to be ranked as a top tier-2 metropolitan area in the U.S. with rankings remaining steady after climbing from No. 6 in 2013 to No. 1 in 2018.

The ranking evaluates communities on their ability to attract investment based primarily on a 10-factor index using Site Selection publisher Conway Data, Inc’s database of new and expanded project announcements.

“The Chamber’s success in economic development the last seven years is unprecedented in South Central Kentucky,” said Chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch. “Economic development is truly a team sport. We would not be able to realize this level of success in our community without the support of our state and local government officials, utility partners and business community. We are grateful for their tremendous partnership and look forward to continued success!”

In 2019, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce announced $376.6 million in capital investment in expanded and new targeted businesses, creating 971 new jobs. Additionally, South Central Kentucky was home to six of the top-20 economic development projects in the state, according to ThinkKentucky.com, with four of those projects located in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Area Chamber continues to be the driving force for the business community and is playing a critical role in the livelihood of our region's economic development.

“Bowling Green continues to be nationally recognized by publications like Site Selection magazine, and we are truly grateful for the recognition that the hard work of the Chamber and our community is receiving,” said Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson. “The success in our region would not be possible without the collaboration and forethought of the Chamber, Fiscal Court and the City of Bowling Green. I want to thank everyone involved in the success of our community, now and in the future.”

“We are grateful for the continued support we receive from the community that allows us to be successful and to receive acknowledgments such as this ranking by Site Selection,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “The national recognition we receive is a testament of the incredible work being done across our community making Warren County a better place to live and work.”

The Chamber has received recognition from numerous print and online publications in the past including TIME.com, Forbes, National Geographic magazine and CNNMoney.com.

Site Selection magazine is published by Conway Data, Inc. and is the senior publication in the corporate real estate and economic development fields. Their yearly analyses are regarded by corporate real estate analysts as the “the industry scoreboard.” For more information on Site Selection, visit www.siteselection.com.

