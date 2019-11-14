Bowling Green pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

The Warren County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Lane and Glen Lily Road Saturday night after a report of a pedestrian being hit.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 56-year-old Jody York complaining of a leg injury.

WCSO determined that he was struck by a Gray or Silver 2014-2017 Nissan Rogue. The vehicle left the scene but the passenger side mirror housing, which contained part numbers identifying the vehicle, had broken off and was left at the scene.

York was taken to the Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

