Bowling Green police respond to shooting on Butler Way

Bowling Green police officers were called to a shooting on Butler Way around 1:00 am Saturday.

Police say the caller told them shots were fired and one person was wounded. Officers say a man had a gunshot wound and was taken to an area trauma center.

Officers were told the victim answered his door and as he closed it, someone shot him through the door.

Police say, as of right now, this is unrelated to the fatal shooting on Audley Avenue.

If you have any information, please call them at (270) 393-4000.