The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting from April 5, 2020 at 10:03 pm in the 1400 Block of North Sunrise Drive.

Police say two men were fighting in the yard when one was shot in the thigh.

According to the report, the victim told police a verbal argument turned physical which resulted in the shooting.

Police say a witness told them a light-skinned black man shot the victim and fled with four other people in a black or dark colored HHR.