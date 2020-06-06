Bowling Green protest draws large crowd on Friday

Friday evening a peaceful protest was held in Downtown Bowling Green.

The event was organized by the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers and they worked with local law enforcement to put the event together.

Almost 1,000 people were in attendance at the protest on Friday and officers even blocked off roads to make sure protesters could march safely following the event.

Last Saturday protesters also marched downtown and several local law enforcement officers walked alongside them including WKU's Officer Tim Gray.

"This is our community and again I go back to the oath that I took and the oath I took wasn't conditional it was a nonconditional oath," said Tim Gray, WKU Police Department. "So that oath was about protecting and serving the people of this community. That includes those who are peacefully protesting. What we simply wanted individuals of this community to know that we are with you. A lot of the frustrations a lot of the anger a lot of the sadness that they are feeling it is felt on our shoulders as well."

Officer Gray also commented on the officer's actions in Minneapolis that ultimately lead to the death of George Floyd. Gray said in his time in law enforcement he has never seen anything like that.

"To watch an individual, to watch the life leave an individual senselessly in a situation that it didn't have to happen that way," added Gray. "So I felt pain, I felt pain for his family, I felt pain for him, I felt pain for the community because I knew that there was going to be an outcry."

I knew that there was going to be an outcry for justice because I knew that there was going to be nothing that was going to be able to be said to justify that.

There was also that frustration because if you talk to law enforcement across the state of Kentucky we know how we train and we rely on our training. Our training is important to us, our training keeps us safe and our training keeps the community safe.

So to see that you knew right away something wasn't right you knew something had gone too far. When you try to put it into words there are very few other words to put it in than aside from pain aside from anger and just flat out heartbreak."

During the protest on Friday, they had a moment of silence for George Floyd that lasted for around 9 minutes.

They also celebrated what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday by having a cake in her honor.

The Bowling Green Freedom walkers are planning to have another event on June 19.