Bowling Green rallies to show support to healthcare workers

Our front line workers are working tirelessly to serve their communities during this difficult time.

Now one business in Bowling Green is showing their support to those heroes

We have seen the images of our healthcare workers with bruises and scars on their faces due to endless hours of working tirelessly to serve our community during this difficult time.

Salameh Plastic Surgery is stepping up to help those on the front lines by donating Salameh Scar and Bruise Cream to all medical professionals. They say it is the least they can do to help these heroes.

"It has been so satisfying I think all of us, just as humankind it is human nature that we want to give and we want to give and the happiness we get by giving is so huge it is by far higher than the happiness we get by taking or receiving," Dr. Salameh, Owner.

The giving did not stop there for this business as they have also donated their ventilator.

"As I was going through the reports of lives being lost over lack of ventilators and I have an anesthesia machine that has a ventilator attached to it so I thought why not give the machine to a hospital is they need it," Dr. Salameh.

They are not the only ones giving back in big ways.

SKYCTC is doing its part to help Kentucky healthcare workers.

They are now producing personal protective equipment for medical professionals across Kentucky.

Making face shield frames with disposable face masks and converting three of their C and C machines to make frames.

"We create about 350 frames a day working one shift right now and they are being delivered to the Medical Center here in downtown, we have some today going to Louisville. So we are in the process of now delivering upon request," Gene Basil, Dean of Advanced Manufacturing Technology.

Showing what Team Kentucky can do and reminding us we are all in this together.