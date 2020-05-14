Bowling Green reopens parks across the area

The parks in Bowling Green have officially re-opened to the public. This comes after nearly two months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents can enjoy parks and recreation facilities for trails, green spaces, disc golf, community gardens, and the Hobson Grove driving range.

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation director Brent Belcher says that they have been working towards reopening with the state and he believed now was the right time.

Social distancing while attending the parks are still a priority. Belcher says that he expects everyone who attends a park to practice safe social distancing.