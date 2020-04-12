Bowling Green realtor delivers Easter eggs to 500 homes

What is Easter without a good ole fashion egg hunt out in the yard?

A local realtor and his team drove around to 500 homes in Bowling Green on Saturday delivering Easter eggs for free.

The team hid a dozen pre-filled eggs in each yard. Bringing the total number of Easter eggs to around 6,200. This was all for a surprise for kids to wake up to on Easter morning.

"There has been no negativity whatsoever which was kind of the goal of this was all positive and making kids happy," said Hank Wilson, realtor. "I have had a lot of people reach out and say that they are not financially able due to everything that is going on with people's jobs right now, to have a normal Easter for their kids. They are grateful and there are other people that say they haven't been out of the house. So the fact that they can still have a surprise for the kids and tell them that the Easter bunny came is awesome."

The realtor team also had giveaways all day Sunday on their Facebook page for those who didn't get a chance to have Easter eggs delivered to their home.