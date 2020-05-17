Bowling Green resident celebrates 100th birthday

It's not every day someone celebrates their 100th birthday and one Bowling Green man did just that on Saturday.

Robert Carson was born in 1920 and is a World War Two Veteran. Saturday marked his milestone birthday and his family still wanted to celebrate.

As a surprise following the church service, they held a drive-by birthday celebration.

Cars from around the block drove by waving, honking and shouting 'Happy Birthday Bro Bob' and they also gifted him with treats and of course birthday cards.

At 100 years old, Mr. Carson said some of his favorite things to do are hunt and fish and he still tries to stay active as much as he can.

"Well, I do just about anything I can to stay active I don't like to sit around in the house and usually I am out doing something. Probably the wrong thing that's what people say, but its what I do," said Robert Carson.

Everyone at 13 news would like to wish a Happy 100th Birthday to Mr. Carson.