Bowling Green resident shares his COVID-19 experience

March 16th is the day David Lacy knew he had the coronavirus.

"I have a background I got my degree my bachelor's degree in nursing so I worked in hospitals and the medical field close to thirty years. Looking at the symptoms and everything I knew I had it March 16th," said David Lacey. "I got sick I woke up with a bad headache low-grade fever. I never get fevers. My fever is usually 99.8 it was 100.4 I had this dry hackly cough and a weird thing my eyeballs hurt. When I would rub my eyes my eyeballs would hurt and I heard that was a symptom so I knew I had it."

Following over a week of symptoms things took a toll for the worst, Davids' oxygen levels dropped. He immediately drove to the hospital and after routine tests, he was admitted to the COVID-19 floor at The Medical Center, and doctors informed him that things were not looking good.

"During that time when the doctors said David, it wouldn't be a bad idea to call your family. I called my brother who lives in Cleveland and said I need you to take care of my family. That is where I was that's the possibility of what was going on I had to get some things in order," added David.

One thing that got David through his entire experience with the coronavirus, his faith.

"I don't know how people do it without faith because even with faith it is tough. There is a scripture that we read they who shall walk through the valley of death I will fear no evil and there for a minute there I was walking through the valley of the shadow of death. The doctor looked at me-- I got a little bit nervous but I was able to go to that scripture and that reassured me," said David.

After 4 days of being in the hospital, David was well enough to go home.

David wants to reassure everyone that this virus is very serious and could affect anyone.

"The lesson learned is this thing is serious the virus is real. It is not a republican virus-- it is not a democratic virus-- it is a virus that is not against black people or white people --rich people-- poor people Christians-- non-Christians this virus is nondiscriminatory. Take it seriously-- wear your mask when you go into a restaurant or go to the grocery store. It is not that you may get sick, it is that you could pass it on to somebody else," added David.

David had almost fully recovered from the virus and is working from home.