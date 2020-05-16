Bowling Green residents enjoy nice weather and parks reopening

Earlier this week the City of Bowling Green and Warren County parks opened their gates after being closed for several weeks due to COVID-19.

Beginning tomorrow!! Gates will be open at BG parks and rec facilities for trails, green spaces, disc golf, community gardens and the Hobson Grove driving range. Stay tuned for more dates regarding future openings. Lovers Lane gates will temporarily remain closed. pic.twitter.com/o4XwaOEXxJ — Bowling Green KY (@CityofBGKY) May 14, 2020

Need to get outdoors? ��️⁣@cityofbgky & @WarrenCountyGov have reopened the green spaces at their parks. Follow them on social media for all the details, and practice social distancing at our great parks.��

��: City of BG, Grace Alexieff and BGACVB pic.twitter.com/f6myH3M77X — Bowling Green KY CVB (@VisitBGKy) May 15, 2020

You can now walk on the trails, enjoy the green spaces, and even play some disc golf.

Bowling Green residents are excited to be able to get some fresh air and walk their dogs while still social distancing.

"We like walking every day and we thought it would be a good chance to walk through the park. We try to do an hour walking session. It feels great to be back, we have really been missing it," said Walter Norris, Bowling Green resident.

The City of Bowling Green asks if you are exhibiting any symptoms please do not visit the parks or hike on the trails.