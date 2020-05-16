Bowling Green residents enjoy nice weather and parks reopening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Earlier this week the City of Bowling Green and Warren County parks opened their gates after being closed for several weeks due to COVID-19.

You can now walk on the trails, enjoy the green spaces, and even play some disc golf.

Bowling Green residents are excited to be able to get some fresh air and walk their dogs while still social distancing.

"We like walking every day and we thought it would be a good chance to walk through the park. We try to do an hour walking session. It feels great to be back, we have really been missing it," said Walter Norris, Bowling Green resident.

The City of Bowling Green asks if you are exhibiting any symptoms please do not visit the parks or hike on the trails.

 
