Local Bowling Green restaurants are still open

Griff's Deli:

Will be open for their regular hours for carryout. They will also be offering a delivery service to a limited area which will continue to expand. Call them at 270-904-4743 to see if you are currently in that area. Check their Facebook page for updates by clicking

Double Dogs:

Dine-in service is temporarily suspended but you can avoid the wait and still order carryout. Carryout hours are from 11 AM to 8 PM. El Mazatlan:

Cumberland Trace and Nashville road stores are closed. But you can still visit their other locations in Bowling Green and order carryout. They also offer delivery through door dash. To see a list of locations and their menu click here. Big League BBQ:

Until further notice, they will be offering delivery and carryout services. You can check their facebook page for daily specials and hours by clicking here. Cambridge Marketplace:

Get Cambridge Market food sent straight to your door. They are offering delivery for orders of $25 or more with no delivery fees. They also are offering 'Heat & Eat' meals available for curbside delivery at Fairview, drive-thru options on Campbell Lane. Call or order online. Fairview Avenue: (270) 782-9366

Campbell Lane: (270) 599-0003

Kyoto Gardens:

On Campbell Lane: Kyoto Garden’s will continue to operate for take-out options with updated hours Monday-Saturday 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM Closed Sunday. Geralds 1907 Tavern:

They are open for curbside/carryout for lunch and dinner hours vary. For their daily specials and hours click

Anna's Greek Restaurant:

WIll be open for take-out and delivery from 11 AM to 8 PM. To order online or see their menu click



Rian's Fatted Calfe Meat Shoppe:

"Due to the regulations and procedures due to the Coronavirus, we are only allowed 10 people in the store at the same time. We have 5 working here so we will limit the store to 5 customers at a time. We are sorry for the inconvenience but we must be concerned for your safety and that of ours and our families. We will continue to take 24 hours advanced call-in and Facebook messenger orders to be picked up.

So, if you want to pick up on Thursday, orders have to be in by 5:30 pm Wednesday. Friday, orders have to be in by 5:30 pm Thursday. Saturday, orders have to be in by 5:30 pm Friday.

We will have other staff members at the door to take orders and deliver items to the car as well. While you wait on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday you can grab delicious Cotton BBQ who are selling meals ready to-go in our parking lot." For updates from their facebook page or to place orders click

here.

GADS:

They will take orders via telephone 270.842.7155. Customers can come pick up at the parking lot and the staff will bring it to the car.

Pelican SnoBalls of Bowling Green:

Both locations are open, carry out only.

Que Buenos:

Will be open for Drive-thru and delivery only. For their website click

here.

Que Pasa Tacos:

Que Pasa tacos carry out and Drive-through is open 24/7

Free delivery service for orders $25 or more 24/7 delivery service call (270) 599-1016. For updates and their menu click

here.

Mister B's Pizza and Wings:

Offer in-house delivery, call to place your order! 270-904-4200. For more information click

here.

Mellow Mushroom:

From now through 3/29 they are offering free delivery. For online orders and delivery click

here.

Lost River Pizza Co:

Open from 11 AM until 7:30 PM for take-out and call ahead pick-up through their new pick-up window. Please call (270) 746-0255 to place your order.

For daily specials and updates click

here.

Nine20live:

Carry-out and drive-thru will remain open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 AM to 7:30 PM. Nine20live is partnered with TakeOutWaiter of Bowling Green, you can order food through them during their normal operating hours and have it delivered to you.

Carryout will be curbside service only as customers are not allowed inside the restaurant per governor's orders. Call your order into us at 270-904-6192, park outside the restaurant and call upon arrival they will have an employee bring the food to your vehicle.

If the phone lines are busy or you would like updates from their facebook page click here

Smokey Pig Bar-B-Que:

It will be open for call-in orders and carryout only. Call(270) 781-1712

Burger&Bowl:

Drive-thru and online ordering are available daily from 8AM to 8 PM. To visit their website click

here

Hickery&Oak:

Are going to be offering curbside carryout Friday & Saturday. For more information and updates click

here

Brindee's Restaurant:

Call in your order or just drive up and place your order! 270-599-0710 Their drive-thru window is open. For menu updates click

here.

Teresa's Restaurant:

They will be taking takeout orders only, opening at 6 AM. For updates and menu items click here.

Spillway Bar and Grill:

Carryout and delivery available Monday through Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM. Call 270-842-9397 or visit their website by clicking

here.