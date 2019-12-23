Bowling Green shoppers hit stores for last-minute Christmas gifts

We are now two days away from Christmas and in Bowling Green shoppers spent Monday out and about picking up last-minute gifts.

Whether the list is long or short, shoppers made their list and checked it twice.

"I have two nieces, two nephews, a husband, in-laws, my mother and father, and two sisters," said one shopper. "So yeah, quite a bit, but I think I've got 4 down and quite a few more to go."

The 60-degree weather may not look or feel like the Christmas season, but the warm weather brought out more people for holiday shopping.

"Yes, it's definitely crowded, you know, the highway and stuff you just got to be patient," added another shopper.

According to an article on muchneeded.com Christmas shopping is one of the biggest holidays with shoppers spending over $1 trillion in the United States.

The article lists Generation X spend the most at Christmas, with the average person spending $782 in the U.S.

"Well, I've got to shop for my nephews a little bit so I'm looking for ideas for them," said one shopper.

While most people are spending on family and friends, the article says consumers will spend more than $5 million on their pets for Christmas.

Several stores have extended holiday hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.