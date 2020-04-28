Bowling Green test site demand indicates need for additional testing in southcentral Kentucky

The need for greater testing capacity throughout the state of Kentucky is critical. Meanwhile, positive case numbers in Bowling Green significantly increase, further proving the demand for testing in southcentral Kentucky as well.

"They're being hit by a lot of new cases," said Gov. Beshear on Sunday. "And we want to be there for them, for Bowling Green, Warren County, for the entire community."

Last week, Gov. Beshear announced Bowling Green would be part of one of the eleven testing site locations throughout the state.

Hours after registration opened for the Bowling Green test site at Warren South, county officials say appointments for the first few days as already filled up.

"That's when we began to look for additional test days, now we're looking for additional test kits," said Warren County Judge Executive, Mike Buchanon.

The response was so great, additional days were added and now the testing site will be open at South Warren next week as well.

"We have three lanes and three testing tents," Buchanon explained.

However, only two lanes and tents at the site are currently being utilized. The county is awaiting approval and the materials for additional tests from the state. If provided, this would allow them to do 50 percent more testing, getting them up to 500 tests per day, versus the 330-350 per day that is currently happening.

"We're in competition with every other state when we're getting tests allocated and purchased," said Buchanon about why the approval for testing materials takes awhile.

Meanwhile, a Bowling Green resident who is not symptomatic, but has an autoimmune disease as well as asthma, received a test today at the site.

"I want to make sure that when I interact with people in the future that I am free of COVID-19," said Cathy Waugh.

She said the whole process was efficient, and the swab collection wasn't even painful.

"Maybe it took 45 seconds from beginning to end," said Cathy. "The instructions were excellent. It was a very calming and actually reassuring experience."

Government officials have reiterated that the greater the testing capacity, the better understanding the state has on opening up the economy safely.

"I would encourage everyone to take the test because we're doing it for our neighbors and our family and people are concerned about opening up businesses, and this is a step in that direction, and hopefully we'll have testing to the point continually as needed," expressed Cathy.

"Not only the percentage that are positive and that are negative but where they are too so we can be in a better situation to open up our economy in a more safe and deliberate way," said Buchanon.