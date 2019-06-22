Bowling Green tribute concert remembers local musicians, raises money for elementary music program

A big crowd showed up this evening in Bowling Green to honor the lives of two local musicians.

"Still Crazy for Swayze" and "On Fire for Pryor" kicked off at the Phoenix Theatre as different musicians took the stage and jammed together.

The event was an opportunity for over 100 attendees to give tribute to the life and music of Billy Swayze and Jeremy Pryor.

All proceeds were to benefit the Parker-Bennet-Curry Elementary Music Program.

"We're here supporting the still crazy for Swayze, still on fire for Pryor concert at the Phoenix Theatre, across from Tidball's of course. We're here to remember out friends; we miss them dearly," said Brian Jarvis, of Tidball's.

"Musicians, local bands,Tidball's, Tidball's has been great, and all the players that have worked for four months on this project to make it happen and I'm just really proud of them and I know that Jeremy and Billy would be too," said Johnetta Pryor, Jeremy's mother.

"We tremendously appreciate everybody for every little bit they gave," said Jeremy's brother, Joey Pryor.

The event raised enough money for at least 13 instruments for the program.