Bowling Green woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

A Bowling Green woman was arrested Sunday after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.

The Bowling Green Police Department says while on their way to a reported disturbance at an apartment on Rockcreek Drive, they were updated by dispatch that a caller said a man was screaming to call the cops, but a woman was screaming at him to shut up. The caller said the man couldn't move but the woman was shouting at him to get in a car.

Police say when they arrived at the apartment they found Darrian Scott holding towels around the leg of her boyfriend, Richard Decker. Decker told police he had stab wounds on his leg and hand.

Police say Scott told them during an altercation she had gone to the kitchen to get a knife and then began shoving Decker towards the front door, trying to get him to leave. Scott told police that she and Decker fell on the couch, which resulted in the stabwound. Scott said she put the knife in the sink and got a towel.

Scott told police Decker told her to call police, but she wanted to put him in her car and take him to the hospital.

Scott was arrested and charged with first degree assault, domestic violence.