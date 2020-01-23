Bowling Green woman allegedly breaks into animal clinic, arrested for burglary in process

On Wednesday morning, Bowling Green Police responded to a burglary in process over at the Bypass Animal Clinic on US 31-W.

Officers found shattered glass and a window completely broken. Inside the building's bathroom, police found 30-year-old Ashley McGowen.

Upon investigation, police learned from the complainant that McGowen had been wearing a white lab coat belonging to the business, while rummaging through a box.

McGowen denied to police that she had broken in but said she had entered the building because she was cold.

Police also found meth on McGowen's person.

According to the arrest citation, police found a garbage bag filled with miscellaneous items the complainant suspected to be gathered by McGowen with the intention of stealing them.

A check made out to the nearby Wiesemann Orthodontics was also found. McGowen told police she had removed it from the office and had carried it with her to the animal clinic.

McGowen was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail, charged with 2nd degree burglary, possession of meth, theft of mail matter, and 2nd degree criminal mischief.