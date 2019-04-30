Bowling Green woman arrested after driving car into boyfriend

A Bowling Green woman was arrested after police say she tried to run over her boyfriend during an argument on Monday.

Bowling Green Police say Jordan Fortin and her boyfriend, Johnny Sowders, had been arguing in the parking lot at the Waffle House on Russellville Road.

According to police, Fortin said Sowders tried to walk away with her phone and she grabbed him, ripping his shirt. Police say she was uncooperative and wouldn't give any more information.

BGPD said Sowders told them he took the phone to call Fortin's father when she grabbed his shirt and scratched his neck.

Police said Waffle House security footage showed Fortin getting into the driver's seat of a car and swerving off pavement directly into Sowders as he was walking away. The car came to a stop in the ditch beside the railroad tracks. Sowders had abrasions on his back and arms from being thrown into the gravel near the railroad tracks.

Police said when Fortin was shown the video she said she didn't mean to strike Sowders.

Fortin is charged with attempted murder and 4th-degree assault.