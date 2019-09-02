Bowling Green woman arrested after driving under influence, charged with trafficking drugs

The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision at the intersection of Glen Lily Road and Veterans Memorial where they say a car had run off the road.

While deputies were on the way, they learned that the car was trying to leave the scene. Once authorities got there, they found that the driver, 43-year-old Katherine Dunn, of Bowling Green, was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Dunn was arrested and searched. Deputies found a bag of synthetic marijuana, a bag of suspected crystal meth, along with multiple empty plastic bags, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.