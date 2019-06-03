Bowling Green woman arrested after ingesting bath salts, growling at police

A woman was arrested Sunday night after saying she ingested bath salts.

Police said when they arrived at the scene on Center Street, Brandice Tooley jumped from her wheel chair onto the roadway and began crawling. The report said Tooley was screaming and growling like an animal towards the officer.Police said Tooley's eyes were bloodshot and she was sweating uncontrollably.

According to the report, Tooley continued to growl like an animal when handcuffed and attempted to bite one of the EMS paramedics. The report said Tooley was screaming to the point of people stopping their vehicles and getting out due to the disturbance.

Tooley was taken to the Medical Center for medical clearance. According to the report Tooley said she had taken methamphetamine, but later said she ingested bath salts. The report said she also had marijuana in her bra.

Tooley was medically cleared and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. She was charged with public intoxication, second degree disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana.