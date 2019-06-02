Local woman booked into jail on DUI charges twice in one day

A local woman was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail two separate times on Sunday, June 2. According to the jail's website and Sheriff Brett Hightower, both times the woman was charged with DUI.

According to the Warren County Regional Jail's website, Tiffany Henderson was first booked into jail just after 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. She was released just after noon.

Sheriff Hightower said deputies received several complaints about a woman driving recklessly on Sunday night and when they found the woman, it turned out to be Henderson.

According to the arrest citation, Henderson told the deputy she was "arrested earlier this date for DUI."

Henderson was once again booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on the charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. She was booked at 9:18 p.m.

According to the arrest citation, when Henderson was arrested the second time, she was also charged with public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, assault 4th degree (no visible injury), and wanton endangerment- 2nd degree.