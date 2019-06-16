Bowling Green woman celebrates her 101st birthday

A Bowling Green woman celebrated her 101st birthday Sunday at the Bowling Green Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

101-year-old Viola Lindsey celebrated with grandsons and grandaughters along with great-granddaughters and extended family by her side, inside the cafeteria of the nursing home.

Viola's great-granddaughter Stephanie Hampton says they can't wait until next year for her 102nd birthday party.

"Well, today we decided to celebrate my great grandmother's 101st birthday party. The most important thing is being with the family and celebrating her," said Hampton.

This year for her birthday, Viola received two of her favorite things, a huge roll of bubble wrap and a large stack of raffle tickets.