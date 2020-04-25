Bowling Green woman creates 'Gifting Seniors' page to celebrate the class of 2020

2020 seniors across the nation are missing out on prom, graduation, and memories with their high school friends.

"So I think at first it was disheartening like it feels like I have worked for something for so long and it was just taken away from me," said Jordan Olivares, high school senior in Texas.

"I was a bit sad because I wanted to graduate and I couldn't graduate" Haleigh Kemble, senior at Warren East.

Students have not been in school since early March and learning at home is not easy but somehow they are making it work.

However, to brighten up these seniors day a woman in Bowling Green created a Facebook page called "Gifting a Graduating Senior."

"Our seniors make an Amazon wishlist and then we make sure that their link is correct and then we post them where people have an opportunity to go onto their amazon wishlist and purchase a gift for them," said Danielle Walid, page creator. "So the senior doesn't see what is bought if somebody buys it, it just shows up at their house."

The admins of the senior facebook page are encouraging parents of seniors and those who are wanting to gift a senior to join.

They only approve around 5 posts a day to give everyone an opportunity to have their post seen.

The page is also doing giveaways. The first one included a 2020 senior sign custom painted for the student's school colors which were donated by Craft Market Boutique. The page will be doing another giveaway on Monday, with gifts donated by Perfectly Made.

This Facebook page hasn't just reached seniors in Bowling Green but has touched students across the country, which parents are grateful for.

"I think one of my friends in Kentucky shared it and invited me to the page and so I am very thankful and appreciative that we still have compassion," said Ginger Olivares, parent.

Despite COVID-19 a senior in Texas is trying his best to think of positive outlooks during this time of social isolation.

"Like if you just realize what is being taken away then you are going to miss out on all of this time that you could be looking forward to other things."

Both seniors plan to attend college in the fall.