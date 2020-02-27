Bowling Green woman arrested on various drug charges

A Bowling Green woman is behind bars on various drug charges.

20-year-old Paige Russell, of Bowling Green, was arrested Tuesday by Kentucky State Police on various drug charges, including trafficking methamphetamine.

Russell was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (meth), promoting contraband 1st degree, and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (meth).

Russell has a bond set at $5,025 cash.

Russell is due in court on Friday, February 28.