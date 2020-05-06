Bowling Green/Warren County COVID-19 testing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County and the Barren River District Health Department are partnering with Bluegrass Medical Care and Zip Clinic for COVID-19 testing.
Registration is required. To register for Zip Clinic testing click here
For appointments to The Blugrass Medical Care testing sites, call 211
Wednesday, May 6
Zip Clinic at the International Center, 806 Kenton Street from 10:00am - 5:00pm
Bluegrass Medical/ Ely Drugs – Curbside Ministries, 1222 North Lee Street from 10:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday, May 7
Zip Clinic at Parker Bennet Elementary School, 165 Webb Ave. from 10:00am - 5:00pm
Bluegrass Medical/Ely Drugs at SKYCTC, 1845 Loop Drive from 10:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday, May 9
No testing
Sunday, May 10
No testing
The testing goal for the week of May 4 - May 10, 2020 is 1,700 tests. This includes the Kroger testing at South Warren High.
Monday, May 11
Zip Clinic at La Luz Del Mundo Church, 9 West 12th Street from 10:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday, May 12
Zip Clinic- Curbside Ministries, 1222 North Lee Street from 10:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday, May 13
No testing
Thursday, May 14
Zip Clinic at Bowling Green Learning Center, 503 Old Morgantown Rd. from 10:00am - 5:00pm
Friday, May 15
Zip Clinic at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School, 165 Webb Ave from 10:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday, May 16
No testing
Sunday, May 17
No testing
The goal for the week of May 11 - 17, 2020 is 400 tests